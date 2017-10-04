World Share

Harry Redknapp: Exclusive interview – Part II

In part two of Beyond the Game's exclusive interview, legendary manager Harry Redknapp reflects on his remarkable career, and what could have been with the England national team. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We'll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT.