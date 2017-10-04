POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-Iran Trade: Two countries seek ways to improve trade
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting the Iranian leadership in Tehran on Wednesday. The two sides hope to discuss ways to increase trade and finalise a security plan for the region. Our Turkey Political Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports.
October 4, 2017
