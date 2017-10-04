POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: President Trump visits Puerto Rico after devastating hurricanes
05:21
World
Money Talks: President Trump visits Puerto Rico after devastating hurricanes
US President Donald Trump is in Puerto Rico, as it picks up the pieces following two devastating hurricanes. The US has temporarily lifted a law that requires goods from the mainland to be shipped only on American vessels. Critics said the so-called Jones Act has held back relief efforts, and the island's economic development for decades. Giles Gibson reports from Washington DC. For more Senior Director at Americas market intelligence Remi Piet joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?