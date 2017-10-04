World Share

Willem Alberts: Exclusive interview

Rugby’s big man with an even bigger heart. Beyond The Game’s Lance Santos caught up with Springbok flanker Willem Alberts for a coffee and a chat in Paris to talk all things rugby. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world