Humanity on the brink?

From man-made climate change to the threat of nuclear war, there seems to be plenty of evidence that humankind might be its own worst enemy. Israeli professor, Yuval Noah Harari, has charted our history as a species from our humblest beginnings until today, and now he's tackling the future. Thanks to new technology and artificial intelligence, will we achieve near immortality, or is the future for the human race a bleak one?