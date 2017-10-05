POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kenya Economy: Debtors struggle to hold on to assets
Kenya Economy: Debtors struggle to hold on to assets
In Kenya, debtors are struggling to hold onto to their assets as repossessions are on the rise. A severe drought this year, a slowdown in bank lending and political uncertainty are creating a growing number of distressed borrowers. And as Christine Pirovolakis reports, it doesn't seem the situation will be improving anytime soon.
October 5, 2017
