Money Talks: Turkey and Iran introduce steps to boost bilateral trade
05:00
World
Their political interests have put them at odds with each other in the past. But now Turkey and Iran want to build closer ties and they are relying on trade to do it. As Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Iran, Mobin Nasir reports on the steps Ankara and Tehran are taking to boost business. For more, a financial columnist Taha Arvas joins us.
October 5, 2017
