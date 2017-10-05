World Share

Money Talks: Online retailers move into offline world

China's largest Internet retailer, Alibaba, says it is moving deeper into the offline world. Singapore is also seeing an emergence of online retailers snapping up physical stores to sell their products. A retail slump is making rent more affordable in the city-state, but as Melanie Ralph reports, it is not just the rent that is making online players expand from clicks into bricks.