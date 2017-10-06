What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Wildlife Selfies: Practice raises risk for endangered animals

Animal rights activists say some of the Amazon's most endangered animals are under threat because tourists are taking selfies with them. And as Philip Owira reports, some people blame social media. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world