Showcase Special: Hip Hop
24:59
World
Showcase Special: Hip Hop
If you don't know much about hip hop, today's your lucky day. In this special episode of Showcase, we explain the birth of the music genre up to how it still lives on today. Join us as we bring you the exclusive interviews of Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, and Malik Yusef... Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2017
