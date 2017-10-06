POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Brunei sultan marks 50 years on the throne
01:16
World
Money Talks: Brunei sultan marks 50 years on the throne
He is one of the world's longest reigning monarchs and known as the Sultan of bling. The tiny, but rich, country of Brunei on Borneo island in Southeast Asia is celebrating Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's 50 years in power. And the festivities were held in spectacular style. Let's have a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2017
