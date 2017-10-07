What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Breaking News: Erdogan says serious operation under way in Idlib

TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Hasan Abdullah takes a look at the events which lead to this. And a warning that viewers may find some of the images in his piece disturbing. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world