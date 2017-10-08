World Share

Turkey's Border Operations: FSA rebels prepare to enter Idlib city

Turkey has deployed tanks and military vehicles along its border with Syria. The Free Syrian Army is preparing to launch a military operation in Idlib Province. The group, is trying to gain a foothold in the area, which is mainly under the control of Tahrir al Sham. This is an armed group formerly linked to Al Qaeda. Sarah Firth has more.