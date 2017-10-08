POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Border Operations: FSA rebels prepare to enter Idlib city
03:29
World
Turkey's Border Operations: FSA rebels prepare to enter Idlib city
Turkey has deployed tanks and military vehicles along its border with Syria. The Free Syrian Army is preparing to launch a military operation in Idlib Province. The group, is trying to gain a foothold in the area, which is mainly under the control of Tahrir al Sham. This is an armed group formerly linked to Al Qaeda. Sarah Firth has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 8, 2017
