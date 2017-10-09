POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mission Accomplished?: UN ending 13-year peacekeeping mission
02:39
World
Mission Accomplished?: UN ending 13-year peacekeeping mission
This week, one of the most important peacekeeping missions of the United Nations will come to an end in Haiti after 13 years. Our Latin America correspondent, Anelise Borges, travelled to Haiti for a series of reports about the country, and the UN's legacy there. In the first story in the series, she looks at what has become one of the UN's most controversial peacekeeping missions. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 9, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?