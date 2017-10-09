POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: New York Comic Con 2017
02:15
World
Money Talks: New York Comic Con 2017
What do Batman, his arch rival The Joker and Chewbacca have in common? None of them is real and they’re all at 2017 New York Comic Con. It's a four-day extravaganza, bringing together graphic novels, anime, video games, TV and movies. And as Nick Harper reports, it's also become a multi-billion dollar industry. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 9, 2017
