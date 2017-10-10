World Share

Money Talks: Visa crisis between US and Turkey

Turkey's relationship with the US has taken a dive and so has the value of the Turkish Lira. It plunged around six percent against the dollar before recovering some lost ground. The US and Turkey have stopped issuing non-immigrant visas for one another's citizens. That move came after Turkey arrested a staff member at the US consulate in Istanbul, accusing him of links to the FETO terror organization. Maria Ramos has more. And for his analyses; the president of Turkish American Business Association - American Chamber of Commerce in Turkey and the CEO of cosmetics maker Lactone, Ali Osman Akat, joins us