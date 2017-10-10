POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kenya Elections: Opposition leader Odinga withdraws
02:14
World
Kenya Elections: Opposition leader Odinga withdraws
Kenya's opposition leader has pulled out of the upcoming presidential election. Originally, Raila Odinga lost to his rival, President Uhuru Kenyatta in August. But the Supreme Court annulled the results. Odinga says he still doesn't trust the process and is urging supporters to boycott the re-run election. Staci Bivens has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 10, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?