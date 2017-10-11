POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
California Wildfires: Deadly fires destroy homes and vineyards
01:45
World
California Wildfires: Deadly fires destroy homes and vineyards
Wildfires in northern and southern California have killed at least 17 people, and more than a hundred are missing. Some people have been able to return to their homes, but as Tetiana Anderson reports, many are finding very little left standing.
October 11, 2017
