International Day of the Girl: Karachi classroom hits streets to help kids
02:22
World
International Day of the Girl: Karachi classroom hits streets to help kids
This Wednesday is the United Nations' International Day of the Girl, highlighting the needs and challenges faced by girls around the world. In Pakistan, one roadside project is bringing vital, free education to Karachi's street children and low-income families. Staci Bivens reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 11, 2017
