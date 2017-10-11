POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Spanish PM demands clarity from Catalan leaders
The Spanish Prime Minister has asked the Catalan government to clarify whether or not it has declared independence. Mariano Rajoy says regional leader Carles Puigdemont has deliberately caused confusion by saying independence would be suspended, to leave the door open for negotiations. But Madrid has made it clear it's not willing to compromise. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 11, 2017
