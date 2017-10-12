POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Embroidery: Ancient needlework helps refugees in poverty
02:40
World
Palestine Embroidery: Ancient needlework helps refugees in poverty
Palestine's distinctive embroidery, known as tatreez, is an art form that goes back centuries. Today tatreez has become a lifeline, connecting women to their heritage and providing refugees with much-needed income. In Jordan's largest refugee camp, a new project is modernizing the traditional embroidery for the next generation. Ben Said has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 12, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?