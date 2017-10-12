POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Childhood Obesity: Mexico has world's worst childhood obesity
02:47
A study by the World Health Organization has found child obesity has risen tenfold over the past 40 years. More than 120 million children worldwide are now suffering from obesity. And as Alasdair Baverstock reports, nowhere is the problem bigger than in Mexico. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 12, 2017
