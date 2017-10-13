POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Guggenheim's controversial exhibition 'Art and China after 1989: Theatre of the World'
04:16
World
Guggenheim's controversial exhibition 'Art and China after 1989: Theatre of the World'
The Guggenheim's latest exhibition, a sweeping look at Chinese art, was already making headlines long before it even opened to the public. Activists protested against several works, which featured live animals, leading the museum to take the unexpected step of removing pieces from the show in their original format. But as Jade Barker reports, the curators hope attention will now be on the works themselves and the impact they've had in the contemporary art world. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 13, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?