Weinstein Accusations: Academy expels Weinstein from its board

Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences - better known as the body which awards The Oscars. Its board of governors voted unanimously to oust the mogul whose movies have been nominated for more than 300 Academy awards and who received an Oscar himself. It comes after a week of allegations of sexual assault and harassment by more than 30 women dating back several decades. Francis Read reports.