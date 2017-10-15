What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

UN Leaves Haiti: 13-year peacekeeping mission ends on Sunday

Sunday marks the end of one of the United Nations longest-running peacekeeping operations. The UN Stabilization Mission in Haiti is winding down after 13 years. In its place, a smaller police mission will help train Haitian security forces. TRT World's Latin America correspondent Anelise Borges reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world