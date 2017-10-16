World Share

Alternative Homes: Prefabricated homes the answer to bureaucracy

In Beijing, a typical residential dwelling is a high-rise apartment block. People wanting something a little different often have to battle lengthy regulations which make building your own home almost impossible. But as Dan Epstein reports, a local architecture firm claims it's come up with a construction method so easy that a home can be assembled in just a matter of hours.