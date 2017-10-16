POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive interview with Ai Weiwei on his new documentary 'Human Flow'
06:03
World
Exclusive interview with Ai Weiwei on his new documentary 'Human Flow'
Now Ai Weiwei is once again merging art and activism to shine a light on the human tragedy of the global refugee crisis. As he unveils both a documentary and a large-scale public art project on the subject in the US, Jade Barker sat down with him.
October 16, 2017
