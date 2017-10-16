POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Somalia Bombings: Severely wounded flown to Turkey for treatment
01:48
World
Somalia Bombings: Severely wounded flown to Turkey for treatment
Forty of the people most severely wounded in twin bombings in Somalia are being flown to Turkey for treatment. Saturday's blasts in Mogadishu killed more than 300 people. And now questions are being asked about how such a deadly attack could have been carried out in one of the most secure areas of the city. Caitlin McGee reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 16, 2017
