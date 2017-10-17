POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yves Saint Laurent museum in Paris
He's considered one of the most influential designers of the 20th century. So it wouldn't be an exaggeration to describe Yves Saint Laurent's impact on fashion as seismic. A museum dedicated to the late designer has opened in Paris. It offers visitors an intimate glimpse into his studio and how he put his collections together.
October 17, 2017
