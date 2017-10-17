What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Catalonia Referendum: Catalonia says it won't stand down on Thursday

Protesters have taken to the streets in Barcelona following the arrest of two key members of the Catalan separatist movement. They're facing up to ten years in prison on possible charges of sedition. It's part of an effort by the Spanish government to put more pressure on Catalonia to abandon its push for independence. Sarah Morice reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world