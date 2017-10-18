POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Pride of Qarabag: Azerbaijan's first team in the Champions League
They're not the most high profile of clubs but Qarabag Football Club certainly has one of the most unique stories. The Azerbaijan side will welcome Atletico Madrid to Baku on Wednesday night. Lance Santos takes a look at one of the unlikely success stories of this year's Champion's League. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 18, 2017
