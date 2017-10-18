World Share

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Satellite images said to show mass destruction

Human Rights Watch has released satellite images of what it says are the charred remains of settlements in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state. The rights group says it's identified nearly 300 Rohingya villages that were burned after security forces said "clearance operations" in the area had ceased. And as Ben Said reports, the UN says the number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh has now reached nearly six hundred thousand -- the majority of them are children.