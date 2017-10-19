POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan clones ancient art for future generations
02:23
World
Japan clones ancient art for future generations
Cloning technology can be used for reproducing artifacts which have been damaged or even destroyed by wars and natural disasters. Tokyo University of the Arts museum is showcasing these clones. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 19, 2017
