World Share

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: UNICEF: 12,000 children fleeing every week

The UN says up to 12 thousand Rohingya children are crossing from Myanmar into Bangladesh every week. In its new report, UNICEF says children face a perilous future and describes the Rohingya's plight as the world's fastest growing humanitarian crisis. Caitlin McGee has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world