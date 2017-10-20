POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
California Wildfires: Hundreds of animals rescued trapped in blaze
02:24
World
California Wildfires: Hundreds of animals rescued trapped in blaze
Fire crews in California are gaining control over a series of wildfires that have ravaged northern parts of the US state. More than ten thousand firefighters are still working to contain nine different fires.As residents are slowly allowed to return to assess the damage to their homes, stories are emerging of rescue efforts of not just people, but some of the regions thousands of animals too. Harry Horton reports from Santa Rosa, California.
October 20, 2017
