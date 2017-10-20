World Share

Geostorm: a cautionary climate change tale

Some critics argue that the Hollywood blockbuster culture while highly entertaining, has little educational value. This could particularly be the case with disaster and end of the world movies. But now a new, big budget production, trying to raise awareness about global warming, aims to change this.