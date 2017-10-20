World Share

Interview with Qarabag FK President Tahir Gozel

One of the teams celebrating in the Champions League this week are Qarabag from Azerbaijan, they gained their first ever point in the competition after drawing with Atletico Madrid. Lance Santos sat down with the club's president to discuss the journey the team has made from obscurity to the top table of European football. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world