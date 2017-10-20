POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tunisia's revolution
17:00
World
Tunisia's revolution
Almost seven years on from the start of the Arab Spring, Tunisia is held up as a model of success. The country spent almost a quarter of a century under one ruler. Now, they have a government that's brought together secularists and followers of political Islam. But the North African democracy still faces challenges to its stability. We speak with Rached Ghannouchi, co-founder of the Ennahda Party. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?