Refugee Crisis: One million refugees now using Kizilay cards

A groundbreaking scheme in which refugees use a card to withdraw money from cashpoints and pay for goods and services has reached more than one million people. The Emergency Social Safety Net has only been in operation for one year in Turkey - and is a joint operation between the Turkish Government, the EU, the Turkish Red Crescent and the World Food Programme. Andrew Hopkins reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 22, 2017
