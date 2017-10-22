POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
California Wildfire: Residents return home after days of deadly fire
02:30
World
California Wildfire: Residents return home after days of deadly fire
Insurance companies in California estimate they'll pay out more than one billion dollars to homeowners after the state's deadliest ever wildfires. At least 42 people died and more than 100,000 were evacuated. Harry Horton was there and sent this report from Santa Rosa, California.
October 22, 2017
