Film critic Ali Arikan on foreign film Oscars
08:31
World
The Academy Awards are still 5 months away but Oscar buzz is already in full swing. Countries from around the globe have submitted their entries for the best foreign film award. 92 nations are represented this year, some of them for very the first time. We are joined by film critic Ali Arıkan from our NY studio to dig deeper into the Foreign Film Category. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 24, 2017
