Russian Election: TV Presenter Ksenia Sobchak announces candidacy for president

When Russian television personality Ksenia Sobchak announced she was running for president in next year's election, many didn't take her candidacy seriously. She's positioning herself as a candidate 'against everything', and admits she has little chance of winning. She says she wants to provide a voice for Russian voters frustrated with the Kremlin - but as Julia Lyubova reports from Moscow, there are questions about her motives.