POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian Election: TV Presenter Ksenia Sobchak announces candidacy for president
02:29
World
Russian Election: TV Presenter Ksenia Sobchak announces candidacy for president
When Russian television personality Ksenia Sobchak announced she was running for president in next year's election, many didn't take her candidacy seriously. She's positioning herself as a candidate 'against everything', and admits she has little chance of winning. She says she wants to provide a voice for Russian voters frustrated with the Kremlin - but as Julia Lyubova reports from Moscow, there are questions about her motives. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?