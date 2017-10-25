POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Works of Matrakci Nasuh, the Da Vinci of the East, go on tour
Works of Matrakci Nasuh, the Da Vinci of the East, go on tour
A traveling exhibition shedding light on an Ottoman military hero reveals his talent for the arts. Our Ediz Tiyansan in Washington tell us how the legacy is being revived of Matrakci Nasuh, often described as the Da Vinci of the East.
October 25, 2017
