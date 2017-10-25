POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Marawi liberation, Raqqa after Daesh and LA police drones
Philippines president declares Marawi liberated. But are more insurgents gearing up for a fight? Also, why some people in Los Angeles believe policing by drone crosses a line. And we ask America's top commander in the fight against Daesh if the US committed war crimes when it helped clear the terror group out of Raqqa.
October 25, 2017
