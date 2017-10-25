POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Northern Iraq Tensions: Erdogan says Turkey will provide support Iraq needs
02:14
World
Northern Iraq Tensions: Erdogan says Turkey will provide support Iraq needs
The Kurdish Regional Government has offered to freeze the results of its independence referendum. Neither Turkey, nor Iraq have officially responded. Instead, the two countries have reaffirmed their view that the vote was illegal. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 25, 2017
