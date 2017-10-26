World Share

Money Talks: EU delays vote on herbicide glyphosate

Any issue that ties our health to that of multibillion dollar industries always end up becoming highly emotive. So the EU's decision to delay a vote on whether to extend the use of weed killers based on glyphosate once again brought the issue under the spotlight. The European Parliament wants the controversial herbicide to be phased out completely by 2022 with an immediate ban on non industrial use. For more analyses Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels.