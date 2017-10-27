POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
20th Istanbul International Puppet Festival with Clementina Kura-kura and Susanna Bologna
Puppetry is an ancient art form, thought to have originated about 3-thousand years ago to animate and communicate the ideas and needs of human societies. Istanbul's annual international puppet festival is celebrating just that. So we sent TRT World's Erol Civan to check out the festival. We also looked into some of the most common puppet types that have developed over time. And to talk more about this, we are joined by some puppeteers who are in Istanbul to perform "Shadows Tell Stories" which tells three folk stories from Indonesia. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
