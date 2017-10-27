October 27, 2017
04:17
04:17
More Videos
One on one with director Aida Begic
Bosnian filmmaker Aida Begic's latest flick Never Leave Me was chosen to open this year's Antalya International Film Festival. And it's quite a special project for the director, who's won prizes at Cannes and Sarajevo for previous films. Our Miranda Atty sat down with the filmmaker. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos