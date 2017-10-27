POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: US government pledges to fight opioid epidemic
Drugs kill more Americans than car accidents and gun violence and many of them are available over the counter. President Trump has declared the opioid epidemic, a national emergency and says more resources will be directed to fight this menace. Mobin Nasir reports on the toll pain killers have taken on Americans and their economy and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
