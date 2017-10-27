POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: German banks to cut funding to Turkey
Relations between Turkey and Germany are getting worse. Now Germany is using its influence among European banks and financial institutions to pressure Turkey. Reports suggest that some German lenders, including the state-owned KfW bank, have decided to cut funding to Turkey. This is after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she will urge the EU to curtail pre-accession funding. However, so far none of the institutions or banks have implemented a freeze. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 27, 2017
